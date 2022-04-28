news, local-news,

Police are seeking public assistance to help find a missing Cabramatta West man. Somlith Chanthapanya, 68, was last seen leaving a home on Thursday Place, Green Valley, about 2pm on Wednesday, April 27. His car, however, was last seen at Razorback and police hope the public may be able to help locate it. Police were notified when Mr Chanthapanya failed to return to his home yesterday, and Fairfield police commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. His family and officers hold concerns for Mr Chanthapanya's welfare. Police inquiries have shown the man was driving near Razorback and believe he may have become lost in the area with which he is unfamiliar. Mr Chanthapanya is described as being of Asian appearance, of thin build, about 133 centimetres tall with thin grey hair. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, grey pants and a grey and black cap. Mr Chanthapanya is believed to be travelling in a 2007 dark blue Toyota Corolla with NSW registration AW22XB. He is also known to frequent the Cabramatta, Green Valley and Bonnyrigg Plaza areas. Anyone with information regarding Somlith's whereabouts is urged to contact either Fairfield Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/8e10856c-3f8d-4597-be77-de6de318ac9f.jpg/r0_8_390_228_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Appeal to find missing Cabramatta West man, car last seen at Razorback