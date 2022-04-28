'Largest animal shelter in NSW' gets multi-million dollar upgrade

news, local-news,

RSPCA NSW chief executive Steve Coleman said the $29 million upgrade to their NSW Adoption and Education Centre in Yagoona will assist them in continuing to prioritise the physical and emotional wellbeing of their animals. The centre, which was opened on Wednesday, includes a range of state-of-the-art innovations including acoustic-controlled kennels and hydronic underfloor heating. It was jointly funded by the state government and RSPCA NSW's community of animal lovers. Mr Coleman was joined at the official opening by Premier Dominic Perrottet and Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman. He said the centre was central to their mission to provide a place of refuge for animal and animal lovers alike. "Thanks to the support of the NSW Government and the community, we continue to deliver the largest animal welfare enforcement unit in Australia, with a team of inspectors dedicated to investigating instances of animal cruelty across NSW, responding to over 15,000 cruelty complaints per year," Mr Coleman said. "The Premier first took an interest when he was Treasurer and ensured funding for animal welfare was a priority. This modern facility is the outcome of hard work by our donors and the State Government." Mr Perrottet, who is the RSPCA NSW Patron, said the state government invested $12 million in the upgrade to transform the shelter for animals. "This is the largest animal shelter in NSW, and it's been helping families find their forever pets for more than 40 years," Mr Perrottet said. "The NSW Government is very proud to support the great work being done by RSPCA NSW, and I congratulate CEO Steve Coleman and his team for creating a centre that will continue to strengthen animal welfare standards, following the changes to the law last year meaning NSW now has the strongest suites of penalties for animal welfare in Australia. "The upgraded facilities at Yagoona will also help them continue their wonderful work caring for animals in need and enable even more families to discover the joy of adopting a pet." Each year RSPCA NSW manages the veterinary treatment, care, rehabilitation and rehoming of almost 45,000 cats, dogs, horses, livestock and other animals. Mrs Tuckerman said the new education centre will host veterinary, staff and volunteer training, community events and school education program. "Our investment in the shelter also supported local jobs, utilising locally made prefabricated concrete," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/9b64e7a4-4155-4ba5-9492-a5885e709cdc.jpg/r0_887_4291_3311_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg