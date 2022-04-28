news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Cabramatta West. Somlith Chanthapanya, aged 68, was last seen leaving a home on Thursday Place, Green Valley, about 2pm on Wednesday, April 27. When he failed to return to his home in Cabramatta West, police were notified, and officers from Fairfield City Police Area Command commenced inquiries into his whereabouts. Police and family have concerns for Somlith's welfare. Somlith is described as being of Asian appearance, thin build, about 155cm tall with thin grey hair. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, grey pants and a grey and black cap. Somlith is believed to be travelling in his vehicle, a dark Blue Toyota Coralla, with NSW registration AW22XB (NSW). He is known to frequent the Cabramatta, Green Valley and Bonnyrigg Plaza areas.

Police appeal to locate missing Cabramatta West man