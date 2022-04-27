Stallions string wins together

news, local-news,

Two wins in four days have kick-started Marconi's 2022 NPL campaign. After a 4-2 win over Sydney United 58 in the derby on Saturday, the Stallions defeated Mt Druitt Town Rangers by the same scoreline in their rescheduled round 6 fixture at a wet Popondetta Park on Tuesday night. A hat-trick from skipper Marko Jesic and a sublime display from Domenic Costanzo helped the visitors take all three-points after the match was 1-1 at the break. Costanzo scored the final goal after playing a hand in the previous three. "It is all about confidence at this point of the season. We know we can score goals but haven't had a clean sheet thus far this season," Marconi Stallions coach Peter Tsekenis said. "Now we work towards that but its good to take three points at this time of the season." Marconi's four game unbeaten run have seen them move into sixth place. This Saturday (7pm) they host Wollongong at Marconi Stadium. The Wolves defeated Mt Druitt 3-0 last week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/f3e673d7-a6ca-4458-91af-dff3b8756964.jpg/r1_207_2997_1900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg