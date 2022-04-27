news, local-news,

A Cabramatta home has been searched as part of Organised Crime Squad detectives probe into an alleged syndicate involved in money laundering and drug supply offences. Earlier this year, detectives from the Organised Crime Squad's Anti Money Laundering Unit established Strike Force Aldred to investigate the activities of an alleged criminal syndicate involved in money laundering and drug supply offences. As part of ongoing inquiries, detectives - assisted by Raptor Highway - stopped a Toyota Hilux on Kleins Road at Westmead about 12.30pm on Wednesday, March 24. During an initial search of the vehicle, police allegedly seized more than $12,000 cash, numerous mobile phones and an amount of cocaine. A further $300,000 cash was then allegedly located within a hidden compartment in the Hilux. Two men - aged 26 and 30 - were arrested and taken to Merrylands Police Station. Later that day investigators - assisted by South West Metropolitan Operation Support Group (OSG) - executed numerous search warrants at homes at Cabramatta and Kenthurst, and a business at Castle Hill. During the search at the Castle Hill business, officers allegedly seized more than $860,000 cash. Further amounts of cash, cocaine, a gold necklace, and other items were also seized during the operation and will be subject to further forensic analysis. Both men have since been charged with knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime and supplying a prohibited drug. They were both granted strict conditional bail and are due to appear at Parramatta Local Court today on Wednesday, April 27.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/2c3af8e2-b037-43e6-aabc-d8711cea49bf.jpg/r0_1376_3024_3085_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Two charged, jewellery and cash seized