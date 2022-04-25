Google Display marketing: What is it and why should you use it?

This is branded content for First Page.

Google Display marketing is an ingenious way for businesses to employ remarketing and cross targeting tactics, reaching broader audiences and utilising existing ones.

But to those of us who aren't advertising experts, it's a confusing concept, and another business expense to consider. Advertising agencies implore clients to use it, but what exactly is Google Display marketing and why should it be part of a business's marketing plan?

What is Google Display marketing?

The Google Display Network is opted into by websites who choose to display the ads of other businesses, with the use of cookies. It's a great strategy to expand customer reach and brand awareness by marketing to people who may have indicated that they're considering a purchase from your specific industry, but don't yet know you exist.

The beauty of the Google Display Network is that it can reach over two million websites and extends to 90% of internet users, over a diverse variety of locations. Ads can be placed everywhere including wide reaching news websites, ecommerce stores, Youtube, blogs, Google Finance and even Gmail.

The Google Display Network is an incredibly smart tool, that allows users to define target markets using a broad range of parameters, then selects the best places for your businesses visual assets to appear. The network utilises staggering amounts of data to determine the website locations that your audience frequently visits, placing your Display ads right in their natural path.

The key distinction between Search ads and Google Display ads is where they appear. Search ads are placed in the search results of Google, whereas Display ads can appear all over the internet, in millions of different locations.

They can also include eye-catching branding, imagery, animations and don't necessarily require consumers to be paying direct attention - they demand the attention of the subconscious.

Google Display ads are especially effective in marketing visually and aesthetically captivating products. Travel companies, clothing retailers, real estate agencies, activities and homewares all have visually appealing products and imagery that allures consumers and generates more clicks.

Why should businesses use Google Display marketing?

Google Display marketing is valuable because of its magnitude. Google is the king of the online space, and it has pooled its resources, making them available to businesses.

All bases are covered, with Google Display marketing offering multiple ways to target audiences.

In-market targeting allows businesses to aim their advertising at consumers who indicate interest in specific topics, like wellbeing, sports, real estate or beauty.

Placement targeting means advertisers can place ads strategically on a specific website where potential customers are likely to visit, and optimised targeting allows advertisers to focus on the most relevant audience, excluding unlikely customers and categories.

The nature of Google Display ads means that they appeal to all consumers, combining imagery, branding and sharp messaging. They capture the attention of consumers who like to read, and visual learners alike.

They can get your products and services in front of customers instantly, at a cost that suits your business and customer targeting that ensures a greater return on investment.