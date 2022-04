news, local-news,

Locals turned out in force this morning at Caley Heights RSL and Sporting Club for the Anzac Day commemorative service. The march started at 7am, gathering at King Park, before making its way to the club's war memorial for the 7.15am service. As much as it was a chance for folk to gather and remember those who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms, it was also a much-needed return to public life, after COVID disruptions.

Locals turn out to Canley Heights RSL for Anzac Day dawn service