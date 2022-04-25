SWSPHN offers grants to assist mental health recovery

news, local-news,

The cumulative effect of the pandemic and rolling natural disasters like fires and floods, have had a negative effect on the mental health and wellbeing of many South Western Sydney residents. This is the finding of South Western Sydney Primary Health Network (SWSPHN), based on results to a survey its carried out in January. SWSPHN chief executive officer, Dr Keith McDonald, said the survey results indicated increased feelings on loneliness and isolation, anxiety and-or psychological distress, and the prevalence of stress and burnout. He said that the top four most vulnerable groups in the region due to the impacts of COVID-19 were health professionals and frontline workers, young people (12 to 25), adults 25 years and over, and the financially disadvantaged/unemployed. To address the issue, SWSPHN is making available grants of between $10,000 and $100,000 to individuals, community groups and organisations in the region for activities to support mental health recovery. The grants will fund a range of activities across the region to support recovery and resilience and promote good mental health and wellbeing. "Our healthcare providers, consumers and the wider community have provided valuable feedback on the specific mental health needs of our region and the kinds of initiatives which would best support our community through these challenging times," said Dr McDonald. "We're very pleased to be able to facilitate the delivery of these activities and look forward to working with our community to reach those who need our support." Activities might include strategies to maintain good mental health through self-management strategies (self care) or mentoring and peer support. The activities should aim to reduce stigma, encourage people to seek help, and focus on engaging vulnerable population groups who have been disproportionately impacted by pandemic and disaster. Applicants can be individual community members, community groups, community managed organisations, non-government and government-funded organisations and private entities. Applications close on Wednesday, May 4. For details, visit healthchat.swsphn.com.au/mental-health-recovery-grants.

SWSPHN offers grants to assist mental health recovery