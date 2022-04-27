Dolly Parton encourages Fairfield youngsters to join her library

news, local-news,

American country music legend Dolly Parton is opening up her Imagination Library to youngsters in Fairfield. The global literacy program delivers free books to participants and aims to foster a love of reading from a young age. It is open to Fairfield residents born from January 2022 onwards. Each month, enrolled children will receive a high-quality, age-appropriate book in the mail to keep. The books will come accompanied by a tip sheet to help families engage with the book in ways that drive language development and early literacy. Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone said he was proud to drive the initiative and be selected as one of only two metropolitan council's selected to run the program. "Fairfield City is such a diverse, cultural community with English being the second language for many residents," said Councillor Carbone. "Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program encourages parents to support their young children with resources to improve their literacy and communication skills from an early age. "Alongside this program, council will offer membership to Fairfield City Open Libraries for each child that registers, giving them access to books, free programs and much more." The program was created more than 20 years ago by Dolly Parton. Since that time the Dolly Parton Imagination Library has seen more than 178 million books delivered to nearly two million children in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom and Australia. The early literacy program is funded by the NSW State Government, partnered with United Way Australia, which aims to create a better future for young Australians. "United Way is very excited to be partnering with Fairfield City Council on this innovative program," said its CEO Clayton Noble. "The commitment to ensuring every child born in the region is 'school ready' is to be applauded. Dolly Parton's Imagination Library will be a big boost to achieving this goal." Parents are encouraged to register their child for the program on council's website or at their nearest Fairfield City Open Library. Visit fairfieldcity.nsw.gov.au/Dolly-Parton-Imagination-Library or call 9725 0333.

Dolly Parton encourages Fairfield youngsters to join her library