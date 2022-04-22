The ballots are set for the 2022 Federal Election

news, local-news,

With just under a month left until the 2022 Federal Election, candidate nominations has closed and the ballots have been drawn, with the order in which the candidates appear now written in ink. The ballots were drawn on Friday, April 22 by the Australian Electoral Commission. The order of the ballot for the Fowler Electorate is: Chris Hayes (Labor) won the seat at the 2019 Federal Election, winning 64 per cent of the preferred vote. Mr Hayes is retiring. The order of the ballot for the McMahon Electorate is: Chris Bowen (Labor) won the seat at the 2019 Federal Election, winning 56.6 per cent of the preferred vote.

