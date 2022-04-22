The ballots are set for the 2022 Federal Election
Local News
With just under a month left until the 2022 Federal Election, candidate nominations has closed and the ballots have been drawn, with the order in which the candidates appear now written in ink.
The ballots were drawn on Friday, April 22 by the Australian Electoral Commission.
The order of the ballot for the Fowler Electorate is:
- Kristina Keneally - Australian Labor Party
- Lela Panich - United Australia Party
- Peter Runge - Liberal Democrats
- Dai Le - Independent
- Courtney Nguyen - Liberal Party
- Tony Margos - Pauline Hanson's One Nation
- Avery Howard - The Greens
Chris Hayes (Labor) won the seat at the 2019 Federal Election, winning 64 per cent of the preferred vote. Mr Hayes is retiring.
The order of the ballot for the McMahon Electorate is:
- Chris Bowen - Australian Labor Party
- Marie Saliba - United Australia Party
- Scott Ford - Pauline Hanson's One Nation
- Vivek Singha - Liberal Party
- Astrid O'Neill - The Greens
- Cameron Shamsabad - Liberal Democrats
Chris Bowen (Labor) won the seat at the 2019 Federal Election, winning 56.6 per cent of the preferred vote.