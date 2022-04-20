Police mark 25th anniversary of Constable David Carty's death

news, local-news,

Each new class of probationary constables that graduate and start work at Fairfield City Police Area Command get some homework. They learn about Constable David Carty who was stabbed to death on April 18 in 1997. About 2.10am that day Constable Carty, 25, was off duty as he left Cambridge Tavern in Fairfield when he was attacked by a group of offenders he spoke to earlier while he was on foot patrol. "I talk to them [new recruits] about Dave, what happened, reinforce their officer safety and I leave them with some homework," said Constable Carty's former colleague Crime Coordinator Senior Sergeant Brett Grenfell at a 25-year memorial service on Tuesday at Fairfield RSL. "A one-page document with some questions to answer about locating Dave's meeting room and other areas around the station where we honour him. And finally they are tasked to drive to Dave's Park and pay their respects. It's all about keeping the memory of Dave alive and building on the police culture and maintaining the thin blue line." This week Fairfield Police unveiled a monument (built by Richmond TAFE) at David Carty Reserve to honour their fallen comrade. It's one of the many ways they continue to recognise Constable Carty which includes having a meeting room at the station named in his honour and in more recent times they had the 'Fairfield 15' police car replated with registration plates 'CARTY'. More than 100 family, friends and former colleagues gathered for the memorial service on Tuesday. Constable Carty graduated from the police academy in August 1994 and started at Liverpool Police before transferring to Fairfield later that year. Glen Fitzgerald, Acting Commander of the Fairfield Police Area Command, said the monument recognises the sacrifice Constable Carty made for his community. "By its nature policing is not without its dangers. Most citizens in NSW support the work that we do; it is only the cowardly actions of a few that do not," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/06824c9b-f179-4dbb-8d1d-fad7e96f9914.JPG/r0_54_5184_2983_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg