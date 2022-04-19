Mounties Bunny Run put smiles on plenty of faces

news, local-news,

Easter arrived early for a number of groups across the region thanks to the generosity of the Mounties Group, which continued its annual tradition of bringing joy to vulnerable children and the elderly. For the past 30 years, club directors and staff have embarked on the Mounties Bunny Run, visiting local disability organisations and aged care facilities with the Easter bunny and a swag of treats and gifts. This year, the run visited Les Powell School, Summit Care Aged Care, William Stimson Public School and Aspect Western Sydney School. "Holidays such as Easter can be a joyous time, but also lonely for those not surrounded by family or loved ones or who may be suffering from a challenging time in their lives," said Mounties Group CEO Dale Hunt. "Our Mounties Bunny Run aims to spread joy to those in our community who are a vulnerable and put a smile on their faces once again. "The kids are always so excited to see the Easter Bunny and even those living within aged care are beaming with smiles to see our special visitors." Mr Hunt said that the initiative started in 1991 by Mounties staff member Maria Pullen. "Fundraising via bar collections and staff activities, Maria drove her very own car for the first Bunny Run to distribute gifts to Liverpool Hospital, Ronald McDonald House and Westmead Hospital," he said. Since then, the Mounties Bunny Run has spread across three regions and this year the club visited more than eight facilities. "Our teams greet and hand out gifts to the children and elderly during the Bunny Run and either provide Easter eggs or plush toy Easter bunnies to those within their care," Mr Hunt said. "It's always such a highlight and thrill to be involved in these Bunny Runs and I cannot think of a more fitting way to add some face to face positivity to these locals who like many, have had a very tough two years."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/bfab0130-5335-47e0-bb16-e4cfb6e5dee5.jpg/r9_544_5159_3454_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mounties Bunny Run put smiles on plenty of faces