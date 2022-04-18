news, local-news,

Local businesses do so much more than merely sell us their goods and services, says Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe. "They're an integral part of every community and our everyday lives," he said. "Small business people and their staff are part of the social fabric of our communities. They're the people we stop to chat with on the way too and from work, or in the course of doing our own jobs. "Very often they become friends as well as sounding boards outside our families and colleagues who we can turn to for advice or just some sympathy." Mr Loe's Precedent Productions is once again behind organising the annual Fairfield City Business Awards. He says, nominating your favourite business in one of the many categories, is a great way for customers to say thanks. Nominations for this years awards program are now open and hundreds of online entries have already been submitted via the website thebusinessawards.com.au. The final date to nominate is Wednesday, May 18. This year's awards are sponsored by major partners Fairfield City Council, Nova Employment, Holiday Inn Warwick Farm and Stockland Wetherill Park and support partners Bonnyrigg Plaza, Cabramatta Plaza, Greenfield Park Shopping Village, White Key Marketing and Fairfield City Chamber of Commerce. For more details about the awards, visit thebusinessawards.com.au or call Precedent on 8363 3333.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/a85119f0-8a78-46a1-a3d0-f36105b7d6b8.jpg/r0_342_4464_2864_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Nominations rolling in for annual Fairfield City Business Awards