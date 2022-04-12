Thousands gather for the return of youth festival

news, local-news,

Just over 4000 people attended this year's Bring It On! Festival on its return to Fairfield Showground on Sunday. The COVID-safe, drug and alcohol-free event for ages 12-24 is Fairfield's biggest Youth Week event with singing and dancing performances, fitness demos, food trucks and cultural drumming workshops all on the agenda. There were also more than 30 exhibitors including Fairfield City Police Area Command, a sports precinct and free thrill ides like the freestyle and hurricane. "It was great to see so many people back out and enjoying our major Youth Week Event," Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said. "Bring It On! Festival is a celebration of our youth, and it wouldn't be possible without our Youth Advisory Committee (YAC). Congratulations to our YAC volunteers and council staff for putting on this fantastic event." The program featured A.Girl, Jessica Jade, Kookies N Kream and an Invincible Worldwide Martial Arts Workshop. There was also a live and local stage to showcase local artists and a world stage to celebrate the city's diversity which included an Assur Kings Assyrian drumming workshop. Around the site there was also hula hoop workshops and Dancekool TikTok dance workshops and street dance battles.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/55a58fca-96bb-451d-afb1-276da3717c7e.jpg/r0_452_6000_3842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg