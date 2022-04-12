Sydney United 58 lose to Rockdale, Stallions postponed

news, local-news,

Two goals in an opening 15-minute blitz was enough for Rockdale Ilinden to leave Edensor Park on Sunday with all three-points. Alex Masciovecchio and Alec Urosevski netted for Rockdale in their 2-0 win against Sydney United 58 at Sydney United Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon. The Reds' best chance came courtesy of second half substitute Patrick Antelmi who found the back of the net following a crisp combination of passes but was ruled offside. Sydney United 58 coach Joe Haywood said: "We're not in the worst place but we're not where we want to be as a club. One thing we need to get into our game is just consistency." Rockdale Ilinden coach Steve Zoric was happy his team was able to effectively execute their game plan. For the second time this year Marconi had their game postponed. This week they play two games against Blacktown City FC on Wednesday, April 13 and on Saturday against Manly United FC at Marconi Stadium at 7pm.

