The Fairfield school holiday guide

news, local-news,

The Fairfield Easter Fair (April 14 to 19) headlines Fairfield Council's April school holiday program Events and workshops are being held at Fairfield City Leisure Centres, Fairfield City Open Libraries and Fairfield City Museum and Gallery. "We want to ensure that children can keep busy and active through the holidays, so I encourage parents to register for the school holiday activities happening across our city," Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said. Active Kids School Holiday Program Learn to Swim Holiday Program Aquatopia Water Park Easter Cupcakes Mono Printing Fun Wax Resist Landscapes Clay Owl Décor Recycled Paper For Tots Recycled Paper For Kids Upcycle your Kicks Easter Take and Make Craft Easter kids flicks Big Bang Science Workshop: The Great Egg-scape

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/00ad15f7-9299-4526-a519-76cfd4c6008d.jpg/r164_523_1825_1461_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg