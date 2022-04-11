The Fairfield school holiday guide
The Fairfield Easter Fair (April 14 to 19) headlines Fairfield Council's April school holiday program
Events and workshops are being held at Fairfield City Leisure Centres, Fairfield City Open Libraries and Fairfield City Museum and Gallery.
"We want to ensure that children can keep busy and active through the holidays, so I encourage parents to register for the school holiday activities happening across our city," Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said.
Fairfield Easter Fair
- April 14 to 19, 10am to 10pm, Fairfield Showground
- This Easter Fair has a range of entertainment including animal farms, dog and reptile shows, wood carving, antique trucks and sandcastles. There will also be rides, showbags, an Easter egg hunt, food trucks, and fireworks each night and lots more. Cost: $2 entry, $25 ride wristband for online purchases or $30 at the gate
Easter bunny visit
- Thursday, April 14, Fairfield City Centre 11.30am - 1.30pm.
- Special guests are coming to Fairfield City and they're bringing sweet treats. Find them roaming the streets and handing out free Easter eggs.
Fairfield City Leisure Centres
- For enquiries and enrolments call Cabravale Leisure Centre 9725 0335, Fairfield Leisure Centre 9725 0336 or Prairiewood Leisure Centre 9725 0337.
Active Kids School Holiday Program
- Fairfield Leisure Centre and Fairfield Youth & Community Centre
- Children aged 5-12 can register for the Active Kids School Holiday program held between April 11 to 14 and 19 to 22. Sessions run from 8.30am to 4pm daily and incorporate a variety of physical activities to allow children to learn new skills, make friends, improve their confidence and stay active. Prices start at $50 per child, per day. Discounts are available for multiple children and/or days.
Learn to Swim Holiday Program
- Private lessons and an intensive class program are available from April 11 to 14 and April 19 to 22 at Cabravale, Fairfield and Prairiewood leisure centres.
Aquatopia Water Park
- Prairiewood Leisure Centre
- Check out the new 55-metre wave pool, giant slides, Adventure Aqua Tower or Wave rider before the season closes at the end of the holidays. Prices start at $16 per person or $59 for a family pass for Fairfield City residents. Aquatopia is open every day of the school holidays except April 15. Tickets: fairfieldcityleisurecentres.com.au/aquatopia.
Fairfield City Museum & Gallery
- 634 The Horsley Drive, Smithfield | 9725 0190 Bookings essential. Register at fairfieldcity.nsw.gov.au/fcmgschoolholiday.
Easter Cupcakes
- Tuesday, April 12, 10.30am to noon.
- Master baker Karina Santillan will help you decorate your delicious Easter themed cupcakes. Ages: 6-12, Cost: $19 per participant.
Mono Printing Fun
- Thursday, April 14 10.30am to noon.
- Create your own unique mono print painting using acrylic paint and then applying it onto paper. Ages: 8-15. Cost: $10 per participant
Wax Resist Landscapes
- Tuesday, April 18, 10.30am to noon.
- Learn how to draw a landscape with wax crayons and watercolour paints to reveal a technique called wax resistant. Ages: 5-12. Cost: $10 per participant
Clay Owl Décor
- Thursday, April 21, 10.30am to noon.
- You will be guided on how to cut clay into an owl shape, add texture and then finish off the piece with bright coloured paint to hang on your wall. Ages: 5-12 Cost: $10 per participant.
Recycled Paper For Tots
- Friday, April 22, 10.30am to11.30am.
- Keep little hands busy in this fun and sensory workshop where yo can recycle scrap paper into colourful handmade paper. Ages: 3-5 (parents welcome to join) Cost: $8 per participant.
Recycled Paper For Kids
- Friday, April 22, 1pm to 2.30pm.
- Make your own beautiful handmade paper by recycling waste paper from the art room. Ages: 6-12. Cost: $10 per participant.
Upcycle your Kicks
- Wednesday, April 20, 10.30am to noon.
- Join sustainable fashion designers Lakshmi and Susan Gowda, a mother-daughter duo, for a fun upcycle workshop to revamp your shoes. Ages: 12-17. Cost: $12 per participant.
Fairfield City Open Libraries
- Libraries have a range of dedicated children's activities. For enquiries call 9725 0333.
Easter Take and Make Craft
- April 9 to April 14., All libraries 9.30am to 5pm Ages: 5+
- Collect a fun Easter themed craft to take home.
Easter kids flicks
- Thursday, April 14, Whitlam Library Cabramatta 11.30am to 1pm.
- Bring your own popcorn and settle in for some Easter movie favourites.
Big Bang Science Workshop: The Great Egg-scape
- Wednesday, April 20, Whitlam Library Cabramatta 10am - 11am.
- Are you up for the challenge? Can you help your team solve a 'complex' of scientific puzzles - using just what you already think you know?