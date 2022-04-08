news, local-news,

A further two men have been charged by Strike Force Sainsbery detectives as part of ongoing investigations into fraudulent claims against state government schemes. In November 2021, detectives attached to the State Crime Command's Financial Crimes Squad and all Sydney Metropolitan Regions, established Strike Force Sainsbery to investigate fraudulent applications made against NSW Government financial relief schemes related to the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters. Service NSW Fraud Response Unit is also assisting Strike Force Sainsbery. As part of ongoing inquiries, strike force investigators uncovered an alleged criminal syndicate involved in numerous fraudulent claims of NSW Government support payments. So far during the investigation, three men - aged 48, 34 and 30 - have been arrested and charged over their alleged involvement in the syndicate and remain before the courts. Following further inquiries, detectives arrested two men - aged 47 and 67 - at a home in Villawood about 8am on Thursday, April 7 Both were taken to Fairfield Police Station. The younger man was charged with eight offences, including seven counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception. The older man was charged with three offences, including two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception. Police will allege in court the men fraudulently obtained almost $150,000 as part of a syndicate responsible for fraudulent claims against the COVID-19 Micro-Business Grant and The Small Business Fees and Charges Rebate. Both men were refused bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Friday, April 8. Investigations under Strike Force Sainsbery continue.

Further two charged over alleged frauds