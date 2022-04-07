What is the Doomben Cup?

Race to win the Doomben Cup

The Doomben Cup is a Group 1 Thoroughbred horse race for horses aged three and up, held at the Doomben Racecourse in Brisbane, Australia, during the Queensland Winter Racing Carnival. It is run under Weight for Age conditions over a length of 2000 m. A total of 700,000 Australian Dollars is available in prize money.

Pentheus won the first race in 1933 as the main event in a record of 2.05.7 over 10 furlongs. Bernborough, who won the Doomben Cup in 1946, was one of the greatest stayers in the early years. From 1991 until 1993, Rough Habit, a New Zealand bred, won the event three times.

Lord Hybrow (1988) and Scenic Shot (1993) are the only horses to win the Doomben Cup and Brisbane Cup double (2009).

The Doomben Cup is well positioned, as it follows the Sydney Carnival and the Hollindale Stakes (1800m) on the Gold Coast two weeks before.

The best form guide for the Doomben Cup is the Hollindale (1800m). The Group 2 event on the Gold Coast has produced nine champions since the beginning of the century.

The 2022 Doobmen cup will be held on 21st May, on a Saturday, at the Doomben Racecourse.

The event takes place on one of the busiest race days of the winter carnival, with up to 7 group races arranged for the entire day. The Doomben Cup is frequently won by superior, middle distance sprinters and stayers who can benefit from their weight for age conditions.

Horses who finish well in the Doomben Cup may be considered for the Group 2 PJ O'Shea Stakes at Eagle Farm.

Legendary horses who won the Doomben cup

The Group 2 Hollindale Stakes has recently proven to be a useful form pointer, with Metal Bender being the most recent winner of the Doomben Cup/Hollindale Stakes double in 2010.



In August of 2010, Metal Bender continued his hot streak in Warwick Farm by winning the 1400 metre Group 2 Warwick Stakes.

Might and Power, Danewin, Mr Bureaucrat, Above Deck, Durbridge, and Rough Habit, are also notable gallopers to achieve the milestone. From 1991 to 1993, Rough Habit was the only horse to win three Doomben Cups in a row.

After winning the Doomben Cup, Scenic Shot went on to win the 2200 metre weight for age competition and then proceeded to win the Group 2 Brisbane Cup during the winter racing carnival.



After placing 3 in the Hollindale Stakes, Scenic Shot came back and won the Doomben Cup in 2011. He finished third at Eagle Farm in the Group 2 Eagle Farm Cup in June, following his triumph. Scenic Shot and Lord Hybrow, who won the Doomben Cup and Brisbane Cup in 1988, have been the only two horses to win both races.

Betting on the Doomben Cup

The most successful WFA middle-distance horses usually win the Doomben Cup. It is also necessary to be able to perform a strong 2000 metre run to win this event.

The Hollindale Stakes (1800m), held two weeks before the Doomben Cup, is the crucial final lead-up race standout. The Hollindale Stakes has produced 18 winners in its 30 editions since 1991, with 8 of them winning the 1800m race on the Gold Coast. The majority of the winners have previously competed in Queensland or New South Wales.

The Chairman's Trophy at Doomben, The Coast at Gosford, and the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick all take place the week before.

Doomben Cup betting tips include looking for reliable weight-for-age types who finished in the top three in the Hollindale Stakes the last time out. When making betting predictions, it's also good to search for runners drawn in gates 1-8, as double-figure barriers rarely produce a winner.

There are some exceptions, like Sense of Occasion, who conquered obstacle 15 (of 15) to win the 2017 Doomben Cup.

The Sydney guests also have a strong Doomben Cup record, so keep an eye out for the interstate-trained guests.

