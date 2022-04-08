Back to the future: Call-out for museum volunteers

news, local-news,

Lionel Fraser loves seeing children's reactions when he tells them that there were no computers or Google in the early 1900's. "Just the blackboard and the teacher," he tells them. "I love amazing the children with things that used to happen in the old days, like the cane." The Mount Pritchard resident role-plays the schoolmaster at Fairfield City Museum & Gallery's Vintage Village during the school term. This is his ninth year as a volunteer for the Living the Past heritage education program which depicts local businesses, a schoolroom and residences from the 1880s to the 1930s, complete with historic interiors and soundscapes and original heritage-listed and reconstructed buildings. The ringing of the old school bell signifies its time to change sceneries from the laundry to the general store or the classroom. Opportunities are now available for general volunteer and blacksmith positions to help run the program alongside the current group of 10 volunteers. Full training is provided. "I was retired and needed something to do and I saw the sign they needed volunteers and I joined and I love it," Mr Fraser said. The program is run on Tuesdays and Thursdays and is designed to give visitors a glimpse into the lives of early European settlers in western Sydney with students. The addition of more volunteers will allow the museum to meet the demand and run it twice a week. Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said the program provides an educational workshop for primary school age students that delivers a curriculum based interactive tour of its Vintage Village. "The museum is looking for volunteers who would be interested in educating students about Fairfield City's heritage through this popular program," he said. "This is a rewarding opportunity for volunteers which can help them build confidence and challenge them to try something different, while meeting new people."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/fde6f5ab-155d-406d-a84e-e60c79d4ab11.jpg/r2_490_4894_3254_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg