Firefighters extinguish Wetherill Park factory fire

Picture: Fire and Rescue New South Wales
Fire and Rescue New South Wales (FRNSW) firefighters used internal hose lines and fire hydrants to extinguish a large waste pile alight inside a factory at Wetherill Park, just before 11am on Wednesday.

Six workers self-evacuated from the building on David Road whilst other factory staff assisted fire crews by separating the pile with machinery.

FRNSW superintendent Adam Dewberry said the incident is a timely reminder that calling triple zero for a fire emergency can be the difference between life and death, or a building or other property being saved or destroyed.