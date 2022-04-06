Firefighters extinguish Wetherill Park factory fire

news, local-news,

Fire and Rescue New South Wales (FRNSW) firefighters used internal hose lines and fire hydrants to extinguish a large waste pile alight inside a factory at Wetherill Park, just before 11am on Wednesday. Six workers self-evacuated from the building on David Road whilst other factory staff assisted fire crews by separating the pile with machinery. FRNSW superintendent Adam Dewberry said the incident is a timely reminder that calling triple zero for a fire emergency can be the difference between life and death, or a building or other property being saved or destroyed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/ad35ddb3-47ac-41f1-86a7-3294b3b12eb4.jpg/r5_132_2042_1283_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg