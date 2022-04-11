Uno is 'excited' for the future'

news, local-news,

Aerobic gymnast Carissa Uno, who trains at All Starz Gymnastics and Dance in Fairfield, came in 10th place with a score of 18.279 at the at the recent Cantanhede FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Cup in Portugal. In her return to international competition after two years of COVID-19 delays, Uno alongside Mercedes McIntyre and Grace Kleppich, were aiming to be selected for the FIG World Championships later this year. "I am excited for what the future holds for Australia in the upcoming season after such success at this competition," the 21-year-old said "I am feeling so excited, it was such an honour."

