A man aged in his 40s has been taken to hospital in a stable condition after he was injured when his motorcycle collided with a car on the M4 Motorway in Blacktown this morning. The Mounties Care CareFlight Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance shortly before 8.30am and landed approximately 10-minutes later on the motorway at the scene, joining emergency service teams from NSW Ambulance, Police and Fire & Rescue NSW. It's understood the man was initially unconscious and assisted by bystanders on the busy motorway. CareFlight's specialist doctor and NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic carried out a clinical assessment on the man at the scene and provided treatment for limb injuries. The man was taken by road to Westmead Hospital under ongoing observation of CareFlight's clinical team with NSW Ambulance.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/98b7475b-13c1-4a71-88ef-e94276279000.jpg/r0_129_2048_1286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Helicopter lands on motorway to help injured motorcyclist