Liberal announce candidates for Fowler and McMahon

Vietnamese-born real estate agent Courtney Nguyen has been selected as the Liberal candidate for Fowler for the upcoming Federal Election. The Edensor Park resident said she is passionate about businesses, local families and opportunities for multicultural women. "...And I will stand up for all of us and uphold multicultural values," said Ms Nguyen, who has volunteered for the local Meals on Wheels, Cancer Council NSW and is a two-term vice-president of the Vietnamese Women's Association of NSW. "I am excited for the opportunity to represent our multicultural community, and ensure that we have a voice in Parliament that reflects this area. "This community deserves a representative who reflects the local community, and its aspirations. "I will champion small business, more local education and job opportunities, and more infrastructure investment for Fowler - making our community a natural home for future-focused employers." The seat of Fowler is held by retiring Labor member Chris Hayes. It sits primarily in the Fairfield LGA and includes the suburbs of Liverpool, Warwick Farm, Chipping Norton. Labor have held the seat since it was created in 1984. The other candidates confirmed for the seat of Fowler are: Kristina Keneally (ALP), Avery Howard (Greens), Lela Panich ( United Australia Party) and Peter Runge (Liberty and Democracy Party). After a career in manufacturing, IT and finance, Vivek Singha will be campaigning to get small businesses the support and tax relief they need as the Liberal candidate for McMahon. "I believe in the way that the Government's economic plan can help families across this community," Mr Singha said. "Our positive lifestyle depends on the success of local businesses and continuing investment in health, education and job opportunities. I will campaign to help make sure that this community gets the support they need." Mr Singha is a motorcycle enthusiast and participates in charity rides, including the Black Dog ride for mental health, Pink Ribbon ride for breast cancer awareness and the MS Gong ride. His youngest son Kush was the first child in Sydney to be diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome, which inspired Mr Singha to start a foundation to find a gene therapy cure. He will continue to campaign for further investment in health and medical research. The McMahon electorate, which was previously known as Prospect, has been held by Labor since 1969 and by current MP Chris Bowen since 2004. The electorate covers parts of the Cumberland and Fairfield Council areas. The other candidates confirmed for the seat of McMahon are: Astrid O'Neill (Greens), Cameron Shamsabad (Liberty and Democracy Party) and Marie Saliba (United Australia Party).

