Bonnyrigg Heights Public School won the inaugural Digger Cup on Monday at the Fairfield Showground. The Southern Districts Soccer Football Association (SDSFA)-sponsored event saw Bonnyrigg Heights defeat King Park Public School 2-1 in what is set to be an annual fixture. The Cup was the brainchild of SDSFA's technical director Rod Galic who wanted to host a football match to pay respect to the fallen Diggers who paid the ultimate sacrifice. "All the other codes do something to signify Anzac Day and I though football needed to do something as the biggest and largest participation code in the state. We want all the associations to follow suit and commemorate Anzac Day," he said. "May the Digger Cup be an annual fixture which grows in stature and popularity." Bonnyrigg Heights, which has a student body of more than 1100 pupils making it one of the largest primary schools in the state, scored two goals in the final three minutes to win the first Digger Cup. 11-time state knockout champions King Park dominated for large parts of the match and held a 1-0 lead at the break after missing an earlier penalty. Despite controlling the majority of the possession, they couldn't find a way past Bonnyrigg Heights' defence for a second goal before conceding two goals in the final moments of the match.

