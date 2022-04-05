news, local-news,

The level crossing at Pine Road in Fairfield is the focus of a Sydney-first police operation this week to ensure drivers obey the rules to avoid a potential tragedy. The initiative, which until now has only happened in regional NSW, is targeting the level crossing which has previously seen drivers blatantly disregard their own safety, and that of others. Vision released by NSW Police shows drivers going around the boom gate and smashing through it as it is coming down. NSW Police Force's Traffic and Highway Patrol Command Inspector Kelly Wixx said the 10-day operation is aimed at increasing public safety and awareness around rail level crossings in the metropolitan area. "This forms part of an ongoing series of enforcement campaigns highlighting how important it is for drivers to be vigilant and obey the road rules," Inspector Wixx said. "During the campaign, police will be on the lookout for motorists disobeying level crossing flashing lights and boom gates, vehicles queuing over the railway tracks, speeding near level crossings, and drivers who are distracted by the illegal use of mobile phones." Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward said it is an "important operation". "We hope will raise awareness to help prevent actions that can lead to serious and potentially fatal consequences," Mrs Ward said. "It is essential that drivers, riders and pedestrians obey the road rules each time they reach a level crossing. "We have flashing lights, boom gates and road markings there for good reason, and saving yourself a few seconds by ignoring them can have tragic results and quite simply isn't worth the risk."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/fe2e6616-d839-4eb3-9c50-5a2633d94b63.jpg/r0_135_378_349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg