Sydney United 58 have bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 2-1 win against Blacktown City at Blacktown City Sports Centre on Sunday. After both teams traded early goals, substitute Patrick Antelmi scored the winner in the 83rd minute with the ace marksman pushing the ball over the line with his body from the ground. "It's tough to come to Blacktown and they're obviously a very energetic and good quality side so for us to control majority of the game was a real plus for us - that's when we're at our best when we're in control," veteran midfielder Glen Trifiro said. The third-placed Reds host Rockdale at Sydney United Sports Centre on Sunday at 3pm. Meanwhile, Marconi will be looking to get back into winner's circle when the play Mt Druitt Town Ranges on Friday (7pm) at Popondetta Park. The Stallions lost to 2-1 to Sydney Olympic at home on Saturday night with Olympic's Darcy Burgess and Oliver Puflett scoring in the first quarter of the game, before Charles Lokolingoy scored a late consolation goal. "You need to take your chances when you are on top. It's disappointing because we are not finishing our chances and we were chasing the game," Marconi coach Peter Tsekenis said.

