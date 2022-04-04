Celebrate Easter in Fairfield City

comment,

Easter is an important time of family celebration and gathering together. For many it also marks a significant event on the religious calendar. We want to make it easier for families to get out and enjoy the fun of the Easter show, without the travel and high prices. That's why we are so happy to support the Fairfield Easter Fair, which will be held at Fairfield Showground from April 14 to 19, 10am to 10pm daily. The Fairfield Easter Fair is the largest family Easter event outside the Royal Easter Show and it attracts thousands of residents and visitors to the Fairfield Showground and our city each year. This huge five day Easter event will be jam packed with rides, showbags, an Easter egg hunt, food trucks, fireworks each night and lots more. Keep the kids entertained with animal farms, dog and reptile shows, wood carving, antique trucks and sandcastles! A $2 gold coin is all you need to get into this event, and you can purchase unlimited ride wristbands online at a discounted price of $25 ($30 at the gate). It has been a tough couple of years for our emergency services and first responders, and as a way to give back and say thank you, Fairfield Easter Fair is giving these heroes a free unlimited ride wristband to use on Thursday, April 14. Heroes must register for their wristband beforehand and must show valid medical or emergency services ID. To book go to fairfieldeasterfairherosday.eventbrite.com.au. Another exciting day at the fair is 'Kids Big Day Out'. The first 500 kids who enter the Easter Fair on Tuesday 19 April will get a free plush toy and even better, all rides will be $2 each for the day! We are also celebrating Easter around our city with special visits from the Easter Bunny, Easter Storytime and Easter craft activities held at our libraries. You can find out more and book online at fairfieldcity.nsw.gov.au/events. I would like to wish all of our Fairfield community a very Happy Easter and I hope to see you out and about celebrating with your families. See you at the fair!

