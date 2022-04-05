news, local-news,

Fairfield commander Detective Superintendent Brett McFadden is hitting the streets. Detective Superintendent McFadden has been appointed as the Assistant Commissioner of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command. NSW Police Force Commissioner Karen Webb made the announcement last week with two new Deputy Commissioners and two new Assistant Commissioners promoted. "I'd like to take this opportunity to congratulate the officers promoted and welcome them to the Commissioners Executive Team and our Senior Executive Team," Commissioner Webb said. "Strong, authentic leadership is key to our future and my vision over the next five years, and I look forward to stabilising the NSW Police Force following these announcements. "These four very experienced and well-respected officers bring with them over 130 years of combined service, knowledge and expertise - which will be invaluable to the organisation and community of New South Wales. "The past few years have brought unprecedented change across the world and, in turn, our country and community. We continue to adapt to the changing needs of the public - focusing our efforts on building relationships and trust, encouraging accountability and prioritising victim care." Detective Superintendent McFadden, who joined Fairfield in 2020, was nominated for the Citizen of the Year award at this year's Australia Day awards. He worked in partnership with cultural and community leaders to provide critical leadership of the Fairfield community through the COVID-19 pandemic and worked extremely long hours and many days without rest to ensure the necessary systems where in place to best assist the Fairfield community. "I joined the police force when I was 19 because I love the fact that it gave me an opportunity to protect those that were less able to protect themselves and be able to make a difference and take some strong steps against those who harm others," Detective Superintendent McFadden told the Champion when he started in the role. "I love the the challenge a command brings. As a 19-year-old when I joined I wanted to lock-up the crooks and help people and I have carried that through to my current role where I still aim to lock- up the crooks and help people. "The first question I ask myself is what can I do to make someone's life a little bit better because they are a victim or the they're not in a safe environment?" Police Minister Paul Toole said: "These distinguished officers have demonstrated the necessary skills and experience to lead the NSW Police Force going forward."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/0f1b6477-ca68-4e26-8a69-65be3f05d98d.JPG/r0_545_4681_3190_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg