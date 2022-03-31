New LED street lights have 'environmental and financial benefits'

news, local-news,

Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said council will see savings of about $400,000 a year on what it would have paid in power bills following an agreement with Endeavour Energy to replace all less efficient streetlight bulbs across the city to LEDs. The switch to LED lighting will provide brighter and higher quality street lighting and improve public safety. The lights, which are due for completion in about three months, have the ability to use built-in smart technology that alerts to faults, helping to ensure quick repairs and less blackout time for residents. "This project is another example of council's financial management leading us to have some of the lowest rates in Sydney," Mr Carbone said. "We are one of the first councils to partner with Endeavour Energy to convert all our 15,300 streetlights to the LED lighting. "The new lights don't need to be replaced as often, lasting 5 to 10 times longer than the existing streetlights. They use significantly less energy, reducing emissions, and are cheaper to maintain." Endeavour Energy's chief asset and operating officer Scott Ryan said the new LED lights are up to 60 per cent more efficient. "This will see Fairfield Council achieve a reduction of 3,377 tonnes in CO2 each year - that's equivalent to taking 1500 cars off the road," he said. "Switching to energy efficient LED lighting will have both environmental and financial benefits for the Fairfield community. "We applaud Fairfield Council for being one of the first council's within our network to embrace the environmental benefits of this initiative."

