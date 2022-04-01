Funding open for projects 'which will make a difference'

news, local-news,

Community, sports, multicultural and faith based groups, non-government organisations, Local Aboriginal Land Councils, universities and registered charities are being encouraged to apply for a share in WestInvest funding which is assisting projects that address real, local community need. The $1.6 billion Community Project Grants program is now open to registrations of interest from the 15 eligible Sydney Local Government Areas: Blacktown, Blue Mountains, Burwood, Camden, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Hawkesbury, Liverpool, Parramatta, Penrith, Strathfield, The Hills and Wollondilly. Eligible projects must deliver transformational infrastructure that addresses one of the six focus areas: 1. Parks, urban spaces, and green space. 2. Enhancing community infrastructure such as local sporting grounds. 3. Modernising local schools. 4. Creating and enhancing arts and cultural facilities. 5. Revitalising high streets. 6. Clearing local traffic. In addition to the $1.6 billion in grants for community projects, $400 million in non-competitive funding will be allocated directly to each of the 15 eligible local councils. A further $3 billion is set aside to deliver transformational projects that will benefit local communities, led by state government agencies. "Any eligible organisation with a great idea to improve livability in the West and South-West can now apply for a share in these grants to fund a project which will make a difference in their community," Treasurer Matt Kean said. "This isn't about major roads or tunnels or highways - this is about more quality green space, better high streets, strengthening the connection between schools and communities and improving local facilities. This is about allocating funds to projects that will make a real difference in the West and South-West of Sydney." Western Sydney Minister Stuart Ayres said they have had more than 5300 submissions suggest projects through the WestInvest Have Your Say website. "So we know the people of the West and South-West Sydney want to have input into the infrastructure projects in their neighbourhood," he said. "This $1.6 billion grant program is significant, and its importance lies in that it is driven by local people with local ideas. "This isn't a top-down approach to community improvements - this is about informed, capable community groups being able to access funds for projects to transform their communities on a tangible, local level." Applicants will be advised of the outcomes of the registration of interest process (which closes April 21) before grants open for eight weeks from May 2 until June 27.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/d7d09956-d99b-4015-9897-607e0d4e3e25.jpg/r1_128_2399_1483_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg