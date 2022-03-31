Lock it in: Hub of fashion content for shoppers

news, local-news,

Are you looking to find out about the latest Autumn/Winter 2022 trends? Then the Fashion Locker is for you. Stockland Wetherill Park has launched its new campaign designed to be an inspiration hub of fresh fashion content for every stylish shopper. The Fashion Locker (March 31 to April 13) will see outfits digitally illustrated by Kimberly Engwicht from K-Rae Designs and features an series of retailer showcases and events. As part of the campaign, Sydney-based fashion influencer Yvonne Sokias will be holding an exclusive event to guide you through her top five looks from a selection of fashion stores at Wetherill Park. Stockland Wetherill Park centre manager Michael Iraninejad said Fashion Locker will be a place for customers to learn about the new trends for the season and look for some "fresh new pieces" to include in their wardrobes. "We've partnered with K-Rae Designs and Yvonne, to create exclusive opportunities for customers to get the most out of the new fashion trends on offer in the centre," he said. "We have created the Fashion Locker to create an exclusive space that sparks the excitement of finding a new outfit."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/6533ed3b-580f-47df-baaa-5336f75b7995.jpg/r0_50_1080_660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg