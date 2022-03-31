Cambodian community farewells Fowler MP Chris Hayes

news, local-news,

Outgoing Fowler MP Chris Hayes said it has been a "privilege" to know and work with the Cambodian community over the past 12 years. Mr Hayes, who is retiring at the upcoming federal election, was farewelled by the Cambodian community at a function on Saturday at Wat Khemarangsaram, the Cambodian Buddhist temple in Bonnyrigg. More than 70 people attended the farewell, jointly hosted by the Cambodian Buddhist Society of NSW and the Khmer Community of NSW who share the premises. Cambodian Buddhist Society president Thin Em and Khmer Community of NSW president Srey Kang paid tribute to Hayes for his support for the community including speaking out on the decline of democracy and human rights in Cambodia in parliament. "As our local member of parliament, Chris has always been warm and approachable and willing to help individuals and community organisations when asked to do so. He has spoken up not just for us, but also helped many other communities in the electorate of Fowler," Thin said. "After Venerable Long Sakhone passed away last year, Chris came to the memorial services to personally express his condolences. He joined us again when we held the 100-day ceremony. Our community was touched by the respect he showed." As part of the farewell, Mr Hayes presented certificates of appreciation to volunteer lay workers at the temple on behalf of the abbot, Venerable Venglim Mel and Chhayri Marm presented Mr Hayes with an album of photos depicting his involvement with the community over the years. Mr Hayes also held a Q&A for the community on human rights. Mr Hayes acknowledged the positive contribution that Cambodians had made to Australian society since their arrival in the 1980s as refugees "Their proud culture and Buddhist faith has added to the colour and vibrance of our harmonious and beautifully diverse community," he said. "We really do have much to be proud of in our region."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/a1cd9c16-1ed3-4692-b3df-5fc5e34aca35.JPG/r1_105_2047_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg