A man will face court today charged over an alleged unprovoked assault at Cabramatta, which has left another man in hospital with multiple fractures. Officers from Fairfield City Police Area Command commenced an investigation after a man was allegedly assaulted in Cabravale Park, about 3pm on Tuesday, March 29. Police will allege a 73-year-old was sitting on a bench when he was approached by a 21-year-old man. After spending a period of time talking, the younger man allegedly began punching the older man to the face and body, before continuing to kick him after he fell to the ground. An ambulance attended and the injured man was taken to Liverpool Hospital. As part of inquiries, detectives spoke to a man seen on Freeman Street, Warwick Farm, about 7pm on Wednesday, march 30. The 21-year-old man was arrested and taken to Fairfield Police station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been refused bail to appear in Fairfield Local Court on Thursday, March 31. The injured man remains in hospital undergoing treatment for fractured ribs and a fractured sternum, as well as extensive bruising and grazes. The men were not previously known to each other.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/c5e23768-d70e-4a42-91ec-122ca25f2982.jpg/r1_0_618_349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Man charged over alleged unprovoked assault