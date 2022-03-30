Woolworths launch Easter fundraising appeal

news, local-news,

Woolworths has launched their Easter Fundraising Appeal in support of Variety - The Children's Charity. Running in-store and online from March 30 to April 19, customers can support by adding a $2 Easter egg-shaped token to their shop or by making a round-up donation at Woolworths self service check-outs. All funds raised will go towards initiatives like the Variety We Learn Grants which provides education supplies and technology to children experiencing financial hardship. In 2021, the We Learn Grants received an overwhelming response with 1171 grants given out for items including laptops and education supplies vouchers across regional NSW and ACT. Woolworths Group Manager, Jason Smith said their commitment to Variety has spanned nine years. "The Easter Fundraising Appeal is a great example of how working together as a community we can collectively make a big difference to the lives of many people across NSW," he said. Variety chief executive Vanessa Barry said: "With the ongoing help from Woolworths and the support and generosity from our community, Variety is able to change lives and provide children across New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory access to all the equipment they need. Together we are making a difference to the lives of so many kids and families who need our help." Woolworths customers have helped raise $11 million to date for Variety through ongoing appeals across NSW and ACT.

