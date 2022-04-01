Fairfield SES take part in simulated training

news, local-news,

Fairfield SES members took part in a CareFlight MediSim workshop earlier this month participating in a variety of simulation-based activities. Lifelike mannequins, simulated accident scenarios and specially-designed simulation equipment helped recreate the high-pressure situations they are often faced with and ensured realistic training to improve participants' ability to connect learning to real-world situations. Funded by Fairfield Council, the free workshop also gives participants essential leadership, teamwork, situational awareness and communication skills that will help them respond to traumas. CareFlight MediSim manager, Eliza Charlett said their suite of medical simulation-based workshops aim to build a "robust chain" of integrated medical care nationwide. "First responders do an incredible job for their community and can be called and at the scene of an accident before additional medical help arrives," she said. "Through our partnership with local organisations, health services and emergency services, we are reinforcing the links in the chain of survival by ensuring that a hospital-level of care is available as soon as an incident occurs. "This workshop is a timely necessity for the emergency services within the Fairfield LGA. Off the back of an incredibly difficult lockdown and tight restrictions last year, CareFlight is delighted to be investing into the community given the difficulties of the pandemic and recent storm activity and flooding across Sydney. Our aim is to empower locals with lifesaving skills and essential inter-agency collaboration, for the ultimate goal of creating a safer society."

