news, local-news,

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews from Cabramatta, Yennora and Guildford responded to smoke issuing from a warehouse at Lansvale in this afternoon. The property in Day Street contains car wrecks. All employees self-evacuated around 2.15pm. Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus contained the fire to one car and prevented it spreading through the warehouse. A 30-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation and has been treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics. NSW Police closed Day Street during the emergency. The fire was extinguished and firefighters ventilated the building.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/5b734d97-07fe-42da-81aa-3a1cc5aac238.jpg/r19_0_481_261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Firefighters extinguish car warehouse fire in Lansvale