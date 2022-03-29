  1. Home
Firefighters extinguish car warehouse fire in Lansvale

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews from Cabramatta, Yennora and Guildford responded to smoke issuing from a warehouse at Lansvale in this afternoon.

The property in Day Street contains car wrecks. All employees self-evacuated around 2.15pm.

Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus contained the fire to one car and prevented it spreading through the warehouse.

A 30-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation and has been treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics. NSW Police closed Day Street during the emergency.

The fire was extinguished and firefighters ventilated the building.