Firefighters extinguish car warehouse fire in Lansvale

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews from Cabramatta, Yennora and Guildford responded to smoke issuing from a warehouse at Lansvale in this afternoon. The property in Day Street contains car wrecks. All employees self-evacuated around 2.15pm. Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus contained the fire to one car and prevented it spreading through the warehouse. A 30-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation and has been treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics. NSW Police closed Day Street during the emergency. The fire was extinguished and firefighters ventilated the building.