Twist and shout: St Johns Park wins state pennant

For the first time in a decade, St Johns Park Bowling Club are the grade one lawn bowls state champions. After losing their first match of the round-robin format to Mt Lewis Bowling Club (66-62), St Johns Park didn't lose another match across the three-day tournament at Forster Bowling Club culminating in their biggest win of the tournament in the final against Engadine 80-42. The win was significant for a number of reasons. Dawn Hayman become the first woman in history to win the Bowls NSW Open Gender Grade 1 State Pennant Final. It was also St Johns Park's first pennant flag since 2011. The highlight of the tournament was their come-from-behind quarter final win against neighbours Cabramatta who were chasing their fourth consecutive title. Captain and Australian Jackaroo Ben Twist played two phenomenal shots to tie up the scores at 52 and force the extra end which they ended up winning 56-52. They 13-person team then defeated Raymond Terrace 59-56 in the semi-finals before their big win in the final. Earlier, St Johns Park rebounded from their early loss with wins against Port City (57-49) and Maitland City (64-44) to finish second in their section. The four-member teams of Sean Baker, Chris Herden, Mark Roppola and Josh Berry and Ben Twist, Mathew Pietersen, Ashley Mitchell and Alistair Connell only lost one game each in their six games.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/41361c9b-d2a9-44c8-a8cd-e97bb8d30f02.JPG/r126_0_1715_898_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg