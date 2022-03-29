news, local-news,

King Park Public School (KPPS) officially opened their multi-purpose sporting field on Friday. The field is three years in the making and was funded by a Community Building Partnership Grant ($70,000) and fundraising by the school's P&C which the Colour Explosion School Fun Run, mystery raffle, fun fair and ball auction which has raised more than $35,000. Westfields Sports KPPS Elite Football Program already use the synthetic sporting field which was installed by Preferred Turf. P&C president Kathe Botic said the field is a "wonderful community facility". "We hope that the field will be enjoyed by all," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/1f0ce3cf-0174-4526-afd6-962e9163df4f.jpeg/r2_189_1021_765_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg