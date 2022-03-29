King Park Public School (KPPS) officially opened their multi-purpose sporting field on Friday. The field is three years in the making and was funded by a Community Building Partnership Grant ($70,000) and fundraising by the school's P&C which the Colour Explosion School Fun Run, mystery raffle, fun fair and ball auction which has raised more than $35,000. Westfields Sports KPPS Elite Football Program already use the synthetic sporting field which was installed by Preferred Turf. P&C president Kathe Botic said the field is a "wonderful community facility". "We hope that the field will be enjoyed by all," she said.
King Park Public School pupils and teachers form the 'KPP' configuration at the grand opening of the field on Friday. The drone photo was captured by Josh from Preferred Turf.
