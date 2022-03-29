Players come and try league

news, local-news,

Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) hosted a Come and Try event during Harmony Week on Sunday, March 27 at New Era Stadium, Cabramatta. Despite the wet weather, there were 20 players who attended and two new players signed up on the day. The event was supported by the Fairfield City Council Community Grants Program. Daniel Koteski: "It was a great training session and great to see some new players come and see how we play. It's been a dream of mine to play rugby league and I'm thankful that NSWPDRLA give people with physical disabilities the opportunity to play. I really can't wait for the season to start and welcome the new players to our association." Colby Samson: "Awesome training session with new players. They seemed to really enjoy trying physical disability rugby league. I can't wait for the season to start and for the new players to experience how amazing our game is."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/805a321e-8f39-43ad-8a8e-1f466be60edd.jpg/r387_687_2014_1606_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg