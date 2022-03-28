Marconi salvage draw, United 58 lose

news, local-news,

Marconi twice came from behind to restore parity as the Stallions salvaged a 2-2 draw with Rockdale Ilinden on Saturday night in their first home game of the season. Goals in each half to Alec Urosevski twice give the victors lead but the Stallions hit back in the second half with Marconi captain Marko Jesic (67th minute) and Nathan Millgate (89th minute) able to finish off free kicks by Substitute Domenic Costanzo. "We were losing the game at half time and I just couldn't understand why," Marconi coach Peter Tsekenis said. "I'm proud of the boys; they kept fighting and we got a second goal and we had a couple of chances to win it." Meanwhile, a second-half Rory Jordan hat-trick handed Sydney United 58 FC their first loss of the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's 1 season with Northbridge Bulls defeating the Reds 4-2 at Sydney United Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon. Two goals to United 58's Chris Payne were not enough to keep them in the game as the Bulls overcame a 1-0 half-time lead to record their first points of the season. "Overall it was a slow-paced game and we kind of got ourselves stuck in that malaise," United 58 coach Joe Haywood said. "We needed to up the tempo and get on the front foot more in the first-half, be more clinical with our passing and move the ball quicker. "I wouldn't say that they came at us stronger in the second-half but targeted flaws we revealed in our game today and exploited them and they were certainly hungrier for the win." On Sunday (3pm) the Reds play Blacktown City FC at Blacktown City Sports Centre. On Saturday (7pm), Marconi host Sydney Olympic. Marconi's postponed round three match against Blacktown City FC will be played on April 13 at Blacktown City Sports Centre.

