Nothing to waste: Get ready to capture Fairfield

A new waste to art category for primary schools has been added for this year's Capture Fairfield Visual Arts and Photography Competition. Residents of all ages, as well as students in Fairfield, can submit works in three categories (visual arts, photography and waste to art), for a chance to win a share in more than $8000 of prizes. The waste to art category is offered as a collective class effort which involves repurposing recycled materials into art, and is available to classes in years 3 to 6. This year's theme is 'Love Where You Live - Support, Protect and Explore'. "Since it began in 2017, the Capture Fairfield competition has steadily grown in popularity; producing works that identify with our diverse, colourful and inclusive spirit," Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said. "We know that Fairfield City is home to people who are passionate about protecting and preserving the local environment, and the new category aims to inspire students to think differently about waste, litter and over-consumption while showcasing their artistic abilities." Entries are now open and submissions considered for the exhibition can include photography, 2D or 3D art, sculpture, assemblage, collage or video. Submissions close midnight Sunday, June 26 and winners will be announced on Tuesday, July 26.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/834f72d0-05a7-42e2-98da-e870eb41d2b4.jpg/r463_600_5725_3573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg