Fire crew rescue moorhen in Smithfield

It wasn't your typical Friday for one Smithfield Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crew. About 10am, concerned members of the public raised the alarm that a moorhen was caught on a barbed wire fence at a business on Woodpark Road in Smithfield When firefighters arrived, they found the small bird entangled on the fence. Using pliers, gloves and a bit of TLC, the crew released "Maddie the Moorhen" from the fence and left her in the care of a local vet.
