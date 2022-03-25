Fire crew rescue moorhen in Smithfield

news, local-news,

It wasn't your typical Friday for one Smithfield Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crew. About 10am, concerned members of the public raised the alarm that a moorhen was caught on a barbed wire fence at a business on Woodpark Road in Smithfield When firefighters arrived, they found the small bird entangled on the fence. Using pliers, gloves and a bit of TLC, the crew released "Maddie the Moorhen" from the fence and left her in the care of a local vet.

