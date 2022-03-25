Bring it on: Youth festival returns to the Showground

news, local-news,

R&B singer/songwriter A.Girl headlines this year's Bring It On! Festival on its return to the Fairfield Showground on Sunday, April 10. Fairfield's biggest Youth Week event features a full program of local entertainment, fitness demos, food trucks, cultural drumming workshops, giveaways and more than 30 exhibitors. The event will feature performances from Jessica Jade, Clarissa Mei, Brendan Tran and Kookies N Kream, BBoy Dance Comp, Midnight Dreamers, Xtreme Hip-Hop with One2StepGetFit, Invincible Worldwide Martial Arts Workshop, Hot Import Nights Automotive lifestyle meet and MC JROD. "The Bring It On! Festival is a special celebration for our city's young people; putting their skills, passions and strengths on show through music, sport and performance," Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone said "For years it has been a must-see event for thousands of teens and young adults and I am pleased that in 2022 we are able to bring it back to the Showground, and put on a well-deserved party for our young people embracing the 'It's up to YOUth' Youth Week theme." This year's event also has free rides like the Hurricane, Music Trip, Freestyle, Round-up and dodgem cars.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/b15d36e5-7a34-494b-834b-839608070d8c.jpg/r0_764_3648_2825_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg