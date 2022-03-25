Young people opt for health care as industry of choice

news, local-news,

Growing up, Mercades Cocker, 20, wanted to be either a doctor or a nurse. But after caring for her nan Shirley when she was 14, she knew aged care was for her. "Nan and I were very close and she encouraged me to go into aged care," said Mercedes, who is undertaking a Certificate 3 in aged care and also working in the industry. "It's a secure industry and there will never be shortage of aged care work." Mercades is not alone in her thinking. A new survey by careers advice website Skillsroad has found the health, aged care and disability sector as the top industry young Australians wish to work in. The Skillsroad Youth Survey of more than 5000 youth between November and December 2021 found 24 per cent of respondents said they planned to work in healthcare with COVID believed to be a driving force behind some of their career ambitions. The second most popular industry was education and training (12 per cent) and professional services (11 per cent). "There's a high labour shortage in healthcare and young people are attracted to industries that are stable with better long-term career prospects and promotion opportunities," Business NSW chief executive Daniel Hunter said. "During the pandemic, we've seen some of these health sectors 'up in lights' which you could call the rock-star effect; seeing high-profile people like Dr Kerry Chant I think attracts people into the industry. "The findings may give some hope to the healthcare sector which has been struggling under the weight of staffing shortages and pandemic burnout. "It's an attractive industry because it also has meaning as you are helping people in their time of need and young people are looking for that sense of purpose in their careers." Skillsroad hosted an an event at Fairfield City HQ on Thursday to launch their new and improved website. Young job seekers had the opportunity to have their resumes written for free, attend careers workshops and have their skills assessed and matched to potential employers. "The Skillsroad website has launched new career tools and a jobs board to better connect young people and employers with a newly adapted search function for work experience opportunities after a gap was identified in the market," Mr Hunter said. "Nine out of ten young people feel work experience would help them get a job and for employers there's such a big labour and skills shortage they're more willing to provide work experience opportunities than ever before."

