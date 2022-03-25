'Humbled': Lorraine Salloum wins Fairfield City Women's Day Award

news, local-news,

Lorraine Salloum said winning the Fairfield City Women's Day Award is a reminder of her responsibility to be a role model not just in the workplace but especially to her daughters. The Old Guildford resident said she was "humbled and honoured" to be recognised for her professional work and more importantly her role as an autism advocate. The Lorraine Salloum story is an inspiring one. Rewind to 2009, and her eldest daughter Caitlin was diagnosed with autism. Since then she has spoken on behalf of her non-verbal daughter to help raise autism awareness and understanding, especially in the Middle Eastern Community. She speaks of the "stigma of shame" and the "ignorance" in the Middle Eastern community of having a child with a disability. She started the Autism Awareness and Support Group for the Middle Eastern Community - which now has 150-members - because of the lack of awareness in the community about autism and as an outlet to support parents. For the five years leading up to COVID-19, she also organised a charity event for Giant Steps - a school and registered charity for over 100 children with autism - which raised between $15,000 to $25,000 each year. "I don't want any other parent to go through the times that I did when my daughter was first diagnosed and feel so alone and isolated," said Mrs Salloum, who is also on the board of several not-for profits where she supports their projects/programs around disability support and awareness. "It's really difficult for people to understand how difficult having a child with autism can be unless you've gone through it so it is good to be able talk to people who are experiencing the same thing you are. I've had people contact me saying 'I'm struggling with this, what did you do?'. "It was a tough time when Caitlin was first diagnosed. I tried to hide the diagnosis from the world; I didn't talk about it with anyone besides my husband and mother and did hours and hours of research while Caitlin did endless hours of therapy consuming our lives trying everything to 'cure' our daughter and praying for a miracle. "Things happen in your life for a reason and if I can contribute in some way to create a more inclusive world; it's my job to do that." Alongside her disability advocacy, Mrs Salloum is also the People, Performance and Culture Executive at Achieve Australia - one of the biggest disability service providers in Australia. She was previously a senior executive in the NSW Public Service and facilitates programs for international universities in Asia as well as being recognised industry expert and conference speaker. She also mentors younger women in their career journey. It hasn't always been easy. She has juggled assumptions and stereotypes in the community around gender roles - exacerbated by cultural norms - her whole life. It's why this year's International Women's Day theme "break The bias" takes on extra significance for Mrs Salloum and imaging a world that is "diverse, equitable and inclusive". She wants difference - not just for women, but any type of difference - to be "valued and celebrated" and not seen as a challenge that needs to be overcome to get ahead. "I want my daughters Caitlin and Isabella to know they can be whatever they want to be; that they can make choices and do anything they want to do and not be defined by gender," she said. "I want to show my daughters that as a strong woman you can face challenges, take risks, conquer your fears and deal with everything that life throws at you and still achieve your goals. You can have a family and everything else too." When presenting the Fairfield City Women's Day Award at Tuesday night's council meeting, Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone described Lorraine as an "inspiration" in her career, projects, volunteer work, mentorship and personal life.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/7c346596-95d7-458e-a9a7-bee212ba8fb7.JPG/r0_285_4896_3051_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg