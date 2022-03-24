'Fairfield deserves better': Hospital petition to be presented to state government

news, local-news,

Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone will present Fairfield Council's petition to improve Fairfield Hospital to the state government with more than 10,700 residents supporting council's call for more funding for the hospital. "The people of Fairfield have spoken," Mr Carbone said in his mayoral minute at March's council meeting "It is testament to our community's commitment to improving our hospital that these signatures were collected during COVID lockdown, when our residents were facing their own personal struggles, losing work, learning from home and doing their best to look after their families. The people of Fairfield deserve better. "The hospital was opened 34 years ago, and since then there has never been a major upgrade to its facilities or services." Mr Carbone wants the hospital's services to be improved and to know what plans the state government has for the future of Fairfield Hospital. The petition said: "Fairfield Hospital does not have the health services you would expect from a major city hospital with no cancer treatments or diabetes and heart health specialists." Mr Carbone, who was born at the old Fairfield Hospital, said the campaign was not reflective of the "wonderful staff" that provide care and treatment for patients, but aimed at the lack of investment by successive state governments into the health of Fairfield residents. "This is our hospital and we as a community need to stand up and speak up to make sure Fairfield is not forgotten by the state government," he said. Last year when the petition was launched a Fairfield Hospital spokesperson said South Western Sydney Local Health District has invested more than $13 million on the replacement of critical infrastructure and engineering projects at Fairfield Hospital in the past two years, including the $7 million redevelopment of the Emergency Department (ED).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/b8f604e9-15b6-417a-ae47-476114b7f3fe.jpg/r0_60_1080_670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg