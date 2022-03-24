'Particularly scandalous': Six charged over alleged cannabis cultivation and rent fraud

news, local-news,

Detectives have charged six people - including three real estate agents - following an investigation into the alleged use of rental properties for the cultivation of cannabis and fraudulent acquisition of COVID-19 rental relief payments. Between July and August 2021, police dismantled a number of sophisticated hydroponic cannabis set-ups located within homes in the Fairfield area, seizing cannabis with a combined estimated potential street value of $2 million. Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command subsequently established Strike Force Delbo to investigate the activities of an alleged criminal syndicate involved in the enhanced indoor cultivation of cannabis across south-west Sydney. Strike force detectives were assisted throughout the investigation by NSW Fair Trading. As part of ongoing inquiries, police allegedly identified several large-scale fraudulent applications submitted under the state government COVID-19 Residential Tenancy Support Package scheme. Following extensive inquiries, a 52-year-old man was arrested during a vehicle stop at Cecil Hills about 7am on Wednesday, March 23. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police allegedly located and seized $5000 cash and mobile phones. A short time later, a 44-year-old man was arrested at a home at Bonnyrigg, before officers executed a search warrant at a home at Cecil Hills. Several items were seized for further examination. Both men were taken to Fairfield Police Station, where the older man - who is a real estate agent - was charged with 10 offences including two counts of cultivating a prohibited plant and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception. The younger man was charged with cultivating a prohibited plant nd participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity. Both men were refused bail and are due to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Thursday, March 24. Later that day, two men - both aged 35 - and a 37-year-old woman were arrested at Fairfield Police Station. A 35-year-old Middleton Grange man - who is a real estate agent - was charged with nine offences including making false documents to obtain financial advantage. A 35-year-old Smithfield man was charged with participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity and two counts of cultivating a prohibited plant. A 37-year-old woman - who is a real estate agent - was charged with eight offences including using false documents to obtain financial advantage. All three were refused bail and are due to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Thursday, March 24. About 10am, a 23-year-old man was arrested at Marrickville and charged with participating in a criminal group contributing to criminal activity and four counts of cultivating a prohibited plant . He appeared at Newtown Local Court and was granted strict conditional bail to reappear at Fairfield Local Court on Tuesday, May 25. Fairfield City Police Area Command crime manager Detective Inspector Luke Scott said they will be alleging several of the syndicate's members used their position as trusted insiders in the real estate industry to defraud their own clientele and public money meant for those who need it most. "The properties that were allegedly utilised by this syndicate to grow cannabis were subleased to members of the public who had no idea their name was on the lease agreement, as was the case when it came to the fraudulently obtained rental relief and bond payments," Detective Inspector Scott said. "The nature of this fraud is particularly scandalous and predatory; the community won't tolerate it, and those involved now have our court system to answer to."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/f52f5083-9669-4636-a2f8-71f2d4cc03d5.jpg/r0_158_2700_1684_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

'Particularly scandalous': Six charged over alleged cannabis cultivation and rent fraud