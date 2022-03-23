More RATS for students, new school COVID-guidelines

news, local-news, rats sutherland shire, rapid antigen tests sutherland shire

A multipack of at least five rapid antigen tests (RATs) will be available for students and teachers at every school as needed to use when symptomatic. The additional tests along with flexible school based measures are outlined in the COVID-smart school guidelines released on Wednesday by the state government in response to increasing COVID-19 cases in the community. Where a community is experiencing an increase in COVID cases, the department may direct the local school to adopt additional proportionate measures for a short period of time, such as requiring staff, adult visitors or high school students to wear masks indoors, or moving assemblies or large gatherings outdoors. Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the temporary measures have been put in place until at least the end of Term 1. "These tailored measures will support the continuity of face-to-face learning and help to protect students and staff by reducing in-school transmission of COVID-19," Ms Mitchell said. "We know rapid antigen testing is an effective measure in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Additional tests will also be provided for early childhood educators and staff. "With a significant proportion of new cases being school aged children, it is important that we all do our part to help schools remain operational by staying home if you're sick and test if you're experiencing any symptoms or are a close contact. "It is prudent that we continue to review and adjust our settings to deal with the challenges we will face throughout the school year to ensure students continue to receive face-to-face learning."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/1a7181ac-2e1c-4a49-86e3-60c0892ebdb2.jpg/r0_201_5000_3026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg