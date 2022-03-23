Virtual research showcases return in 2022

news, local-news,

New York University College of Nursing's associate professor Erin Hartnett will talk about making oral health everyone's business in her keynote presentation at the March Health Beyond Research and Innovation Showcase on Thursday, March 24, 9.30am to 1pm. A partnership between the South Western Sydney Local Health District and the Ingham Institute for Applied Medical Research, the monthly online seminars will highlight the district's vibrant research culture, its work to address the community's health issues and showcase the groundbreaking work of its staff. Professor Ajesh George will chair the Oral Health Symposium which is the first showcase for the year. Other seminar topics include the Macarthur Health and Medical Research Symposium on April 28 and a clinical trials showcase on May 20. "The vision, curiosity and dedication of our clinicians and researchers to enhancing care has established the District as a leader in world-class research,'' SWSLHD chief executive Amanda Larkin said. "I encourage everyone with an interest in health and research to tune in each month and be inspired by the innovations we are exploring to benefit the community.''

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/1daf0a9a-0509-46cf-a5f7-45f6ee09f5ab.jpg/r0_283_5435_3354_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg