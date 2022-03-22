news, local-news,

A man has died following a fatal crash in Lansvale. Shortly before 2pm on Tuesday, March 22, emergency services responded to reports of multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hollywood Drive and the Hume Highway. The driver of one of the vehicles was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene. He has not yet been formally identified. Officers from Fairfield City Police Area Command have established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/a5fc1bc0-6528-4b18-ba1f-0169215933c9.jpg/r2_51_1018_625_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Man dies in fatal crash at Lansvale